8-year-old boy finds multiple dead dogs, dozens more chained up and malnourished

One mother is calling for change, after her young son stumbled upon three dead dogs on her neighbor’s property, dozens of others chained up and malnourished.
Once her son told her what he saw, Britanie Emens immediately called the Madison County Sheriff's Office and animal control. Officers wrote up a detailed report, sighting graphic images that they saw first hand. That was Friday, April 15th. One week later, those dogs are still in the same, neglectful situation.
"When Bryce went out there and he found what he found... That's heartbreaking for me to know that my eight-year-old child saw that," says Britanie Emens.
Emens owns multiple acres of property out in Hazel Green, but her neighbor has been keeping kennels on the outskirts of her land.
"If I just call and say, hey there's a bunch of pits chained and caged on my property, like nobody cares. But the day that we found the dead ones, now it's a game changer," she says.
It was her eight-year-old son, Bryce, who found the dogs last Friday.
"It's just really sad," says Bryce.
Emens immediately called the sheriff's office and animal control. Animal control found 12 chained and caged Pitbull's, multiple malnourished dogs, and three dead dogs that appeared to have passed more than two weeks ago, according to the sheriff's report.
The report goes on to say in between two of the cages is a burn pile containing multiple bones from other canines.
"Now I'm scared when [my son] comes out here by himself to go fishing by himself or with his little buddies, what's going to happen next?" asks Emens.
The sheriff's report was filed one week ago, and Emens says animal control has yet to pick up any of the dogs.
"Something is going be done, but is it going to happen tomorrow? Is it going to happen a month from now? You know, how long do these babies have to sit over there?" she asks.
Her son is fighting for change alongside her.
"Since I saw that, I'm like let's go forward, let's keep going," says Bryce.
"When you see people fighting for better animal laws, this is why. We're really not trying to do anything to hurt any agriculture business or anything like that. We're simply just trying to get an animal what it deserves, which is food, water and shelter," says Emens.
The sheriff's report says the homeowner, Joseph Sanchez, was not home at the time of the incident, and investigators would follow up with Sanchez regarding the welfare of his dogs. WAAY31 reached out to the Madison County Sheriff's Office to see if anyone actually has followed up in the past week, but have not heard back.