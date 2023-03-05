8-year-old boy dies following accidental shooting in Franklin County

An 8-year-old boy has died following an accidental shooting in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the 8-year-old was in a bedroom with his 4-year-old brother when the gun discharged.
The incident happened at a home on Gravel Hill Road, about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
The 8-year-old was transported to Russellville Hospital, then airlifted to Birmingham, where he later died.
Oliver said the gun was found outside, near the front steps of the home, after being removed from a vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation, though officials are calling it an accidental shooting.