8 reasons why you wake up tired, and how to fix it

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone and east central Morgan Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Triana, or near Redstone Arsenal, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Laceys Spring, Farley and Capshaw. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH