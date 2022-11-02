8 North Alabama players, 3 coaches named to All-Star North football team

Eight players and three coaches from North Alabama teams have been selected to participate in the 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game.
The game will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, announced the two 37-member squads Tuesday.
For the North squad, the following local players were selected:
- Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, defensive back;
- Malachi Jones, Sparkman, defensive end/linebacker;
- Will Caneer, Arab, defensive lineman;
- John David "JD" Hall, Arab, offensive lineman;
- Isaac Rue, Muscle Shoals, offensive lineman;
- Giovanni Lopez, James Clemens, quarterback;
- Terrence Robinson, Buckhorn, running back; and
- Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, tight end/wide receiver.
Jeremy Sullivan of Boaz and Matt Patterson of Buckhorn were selected as assistant coaches, with Ben Johnson of Scottsboro selected as an administrative assistant coach.
The game will be televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and livestreamed over the NFHS Network. Vince Earley of WOTM TV is the executive producer.
“We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams selected reflect that talent,” said Dean. “We are looking forward to another exciting game this December. “
The All-Star selection committee, consisting of the two coaching staffs participating in this year’s game, chose the teams from nominations submitted by AHSAA member school coaches.
The 63rd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game played at Mobile was won last December by the North 14-10. The South now holds a 32-30-2 edge in the series, which was first played in Tuscaloosa in 1948.
This year’s game will be the third classic played at Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The full roster for this year's game can be found here.