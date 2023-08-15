8 arrested in Jackson County after deputies find meth, fentanyl mix, marijuana, pills, more

Eight people were arrested Friday for drug-related charges in Jackson County.
On Friday about 4:30 p.m., members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Hollywood Police Department and Stevenson Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 287 in Stevenson, Alabama.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, approximately 326.4 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture, approximately 102 grams of marijuana, assorted controlled pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were located and seized during their search.
The sheriff's office says the following people were arrested:
Michael Keith Garrard, 49, of Stevenson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $33,500, and he was released Saturday.
James Stacy Dunn, 47, of Hollywood was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $28,500.
Adam Joe Warren, 47, of Bridgeport was charged with trafficking in fentanyl. Jail records show bond was set at $25,000.
Christopher Odel Taylor, 35, of Stevenson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Jail records show bond was set at $964.
Melanie Lynette Carano, 51, of Stevenson was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $500, and she was released Saturday.
Tristan Lee Sawyer, 24, of Bridgeport was charged with loitering in a drug house. Jail records show bond was set at $500.
James Kenneth Carter, 34, of Bridgeport was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and loitering in a drug house.
Stephanie Nicole Monk, 24, of Bridgeport was charged with loitering in a drug house.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has not released mugshots or bond information for Carter or Monk.