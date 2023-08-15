 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 arrested in Jackson County after deputies find meth, fentanyl mix, marijuana, pills, more

  • Updated
  • 0
8 arrested for drug charges in Jackson County

Image courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Eight people were arrested Friday for drug-related charges in Jackson County. 

On Friday about 4:30 p.m., members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Hollywood Police Department and Stevenson Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 287 in Stevenson, Alabama.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, approximately 326.4 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture, approximately 102 grams of marijuana, assorted controlled pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were located and seized during their search.

The sheriff's office says the following people were arrested: 

James Stacy Dunn, Michael Keith Gerrard, and Adam Joe Warren

James Stacy Dunn, Michael Keith Gerrard, and Adam Joe Warren face trafficking in fentanyl charges among other drug-related charges. 

Michael Keith Garrard, 49, of Stevenson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $33,500, and he was released Saturday. 

James Stacy Dunn, 47, of Hollywood was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $28,500.

Adam Joe Warren, 47, of Bridgeport was charged with trafficking in fentanyl. Jail records show bond was set at $25,000.

Melanie Lynette Carano, Tristan Lee Sawyer, Christopher Odel Taylor

Melanie Lynette Carano, Tristan Lee Sawyer, and Christopher Odel Taylor

Christopher Odel Taylor, 35, of Stevenson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Jail records show bond was set at $964.

Melanie Lynette Carano, 51, of Stevenson was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show bond was set at $500, and she was released Saturday. 

Tristan Lee Sawyer, 24, of Bridgeport was charged with loitering in a drug house. Jail records show bond was set at $500.

James Kenneth Carter, 34, of Bridgeport was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and loitering in a drug house. 

Stephanie Nicole Monk, 24, of Bridgeport was charged with loitering in a drug house. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has not released mugshots or bond information for Carter or Monk. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you