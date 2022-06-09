70-year-old man convicted of wife's 1984 murder in Decatur denied parole

A Decatur man convicted of killing his wife in the 1980s will continue to serve out his life sentence after being denied parole this week.
The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said the state parole board denied 70-year-old William Stewart's early release from prison on Wednesday.
Stewart was convicted of the 1984 murder of his wife, Debbie, at their Decatur home. He dismembered her body and buried it in their backyard, then installed a fish pond over the site.
He lied to family about her disappearance, saying she had abandoned them, and reported her missing. Stewart filed for bankruptcy and lost the home in Decatur three years later, giving police an opportunity to excavate the fish pond and discover Debbie's remains.
Stewart was convicted in 1988. The district attorney's office said Stewart has come up for parole several times since his sentencing, but he's been denied each time.
He will be eligible again in five years.