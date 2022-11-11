70-year-old in Indiana weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month, hopes to inspire others

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog expected across portions of the Tennessee Valley through early Saturday morning... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee this evening, with visibility reductions as low as one-quarter of a mile observed in a few locations. The fog will persist for the remainder of the evening and into the early morning hours on Saturday, but will begin to mix out close to sunrise as a strong cold front enters the region from the northwest. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.