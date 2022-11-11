 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog expected across portions of the Tennessee Valley
through early Saturday morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northeast Alabama
and southern Middle Tennessee this evening, with visibility
reductions as low as one-quarter of a mile observed in a few
locations. The fog will persist for the remainder of the evening and
into the early morning hours on Saturday, but will begin to mix out
close to sunrise as a strong cold front enters the region from the
northwest.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

70-year-old in Indiana weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month, hopes to inspire others

  • Updated
  • 0
70-year-old weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month; hopes to inspire others

Eric Zalas weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month.

 WISH

FISHERS, Indiana (WISH) — At 70 years old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself.

“I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say, in the last week, I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down, and probably in any given month, I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”

He’s worked out at LifeTime Fitness in Fishers for the past five years.

“My father, when he was 93, one day sat in his chair watching TV, and he couldn’t get up. That has been a motivation for me,” he explained. “I don’t really want that to happen, so I want to get strong and maintain that strength.”

To keep the lifestyle, he goes to the gym five times a week.

“When I get on the treadmill, I like to walk it about 3.3 miles an hour. To make the time pass, I like to listen to old retro music, sometimes disco music,” he said. “Other times, I’ll watch documentaries.”

Zalas called himself competitive.

Originally with a goal of weightlifting 20 million pounds, he got COVID-19 and had to adjust to a smaller number.

Now, he hopes to encourage others to take control of their health.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” Zalas said.

Recommended for you