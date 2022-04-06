7-year-old girl killed, driver hospitalized in Boaz ATV crash

A 7-year-old child was killed Tuesday night and a woman was injured in a wreck involving an ATV near Boaz.
It happened about 7:25 p.m. on Brock Road near Miller Road, about five miles west of Boaz, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office said the child is a girl.
ALEA says the Polaris all-terrain vehicle on which the child was a passenger left the roadway and overturned. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the ATV was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to ALEA.
Troopers are investigating the incident.