7-year-old boy seriously injured in Priceville wreck between ATV, vehicle

An ATV wreck in Priceville has left one child injured Friday, according to police.

Assistant Chief Jason Wilbanks of Priceville Police Department said a 7-year-old boy was riding an ATV while his father rode on a dirt bike. The pair were crossing Alabama 67 from Old Somerville Road to Horse Center Road when a vehicle struck the child and ATV.

The boy was seriously injured. A bystander stopped and agreed to take them to a hospital.

Wilbanks said they called 911 on the way and eventually stopped at Decatur Fire Station 6. 

The child has since been flown to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment, according to Wilbanks.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

