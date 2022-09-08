7 charged after overdoses, death linked to suspected Decatur drug house

Seven people face charges after police linked multiple overdoses – including one that ended in death – to a Decatur home.
The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT team searched the residence in the 200 block of George Drive SW on Wednesday after reports of the overdoses as well as drug sales.
Investigators said they found pills laced with fentanyl, a stolen firearm, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and distribution-level amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.
These suspects were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail:
Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43, of Decatur is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had active felony warrants with multiple agencies for dangerous drugs. Bond was set at $10,300.
Deona Evelyn Grant, 48, of Decatur is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,600.
Tymon Mosche Garner, 33, of Decatur is charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $5,100. He also had active felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant with the Priceville Police Department. Garner will be held on his active warrants once he posts bond.
Brittney Jo Perry, 31, of Trinity is charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,100.
Timothy Lynn Cannon, 58, of Decatur is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,000. Cannon also had an active no bond warrant with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cannon will be held with no bond.
Andrea Nicole Sutton, 27, of Hartselle is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $2,600.
Jason Michael Grant, 24, of Decatur is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,300. Grant also had an active misdemeanor warrant with Decatur Police and will be held on his warrant once he posts bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, police said.