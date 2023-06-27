7 arrested, 1 at-large after Decatur gambling, drug raid

Luck ran out at a suspected illegal gambling establishment in Decatur.
On Monday, the Decatur Police Department raided a building in the 1,000 block of Hoover Avenue SW and seized 50 illegal gambling devices, an extensive camera and alert system, multiple firearms, a trafficking quantity of opiate pills, and a large quantity of Khat, a narcotic stimulant.
Police said seven people were arrested, and one more remains on the loose.
- Maher Algassari Anwaraddin, 31, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and promoting gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $7,600 bond.
- Andres Pedro Franc, 42, was charged with public intoxication. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Jose Miguel Garcia, 37, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Timothy Ikner, 35, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Damont Jones, 27, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Malik Tyrese Lyons, 23, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Jean Caroline Smith, 74, was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
Decatur Police said they are still trying to find Bander “Mario” Mohamed, 42, of Madison. Mohamed has active warrants for his arrest for trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and promoting gambling. Any information regarding his whereabouts can be forwarded to the Decatur Police Department’s tip line at 256-341-4636.