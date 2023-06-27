 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

7 arrested, 1 at-large after Decatur gambling, drug raid

  • 0
Luck ran out at a suspected illegal gambling establishment in Decatur.

On Monday, the Decatur Police Department raided a building in the 1,000 block of Hoover Avenue SW and seized 50 illegal gambling devices, an extensive camera and alert system, multiple firearms, a trafficking quantity of opiate pills, and a large quantity of Khat, a narcotic stimulant.

Police said seven people were arrested, and one more remains on the loose.

  • Maher Algassari Anwaraddin, 31, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and promoting gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $7,600 bond.
  • Andres Pedro Franc, 42, was charged with public intoxication. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
  • Jose Miguel Garcia, 37, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
  • Timothy Ikner, 35, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
  • Damont Jones, 27, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
  • Malik Tyrese Lyons, 23, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.
  • Jean Caroline Smith, 74, was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Decatur Police said they are still trying to find Bander “Mario” Mohamed, 42, of Madison. Mohamed has active warrants for his arrest for trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and promoting gambling. Any information regarding his whereabouts can be forwarded to the Decatur Police Department’s tip line at 256-341-4636.

