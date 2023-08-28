60 years since MLK Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech: Impact on education in Huntsville

60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 's, ‘I have a dream speech’, Huntsville City Schools remain under a desegregation consent order from the Northern Alabama District Court.
It’s to ensure that there is equity in education and funding throughout the school district.
Christopher Gregory, Chairman of Huntsville's Desegregation Advisory Committee says, “I think we’re making some major strides in accomplishing the goals of the consent order.”
These goals of the consent order include equitable access to course material and making sure there are no racial disparities in any school.
On this 60th anniversary of MLK’S ‘I Have a Dream Speech’ Gregory said,
“Dr. King talked about the children, the importance of our children. The children are a guidepost for us to dictate how the nation is doing, how we're doing. So he said black children and white children holding hands together, loving one another. So those are key indicators for us to determine the climate of our community.”
The goal of the Huntsville Desegregation Advisory Committee is to monitor the implementation of the consent order to make sure there is equity in Huntsville City Schools.