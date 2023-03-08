60-day euthanization policy for Marshall County Animal Shelter on hold for two weeks

A new 60-day euthanization policy for the Marshall County Animal Shelter is currently on hold for at least 2 weeks.
The Marshall County Commission Chairman had to step in to break a tie vote to pass the policy. Some commissioners wanted extra time to adjust the policy according to the community feedback they received at the meeting.
However, frustrations are high as this has been an ongoing issue for two years, and one commissioner walked out the meeting after the vote.
Employees at the animal shelter say they are so overcrowded they are having to turn people down to help dogs because they have no room.
Right now, the county is paying around $400-$500 a day to house extra stray dogs at other shelters. Some have been in there for as long as 2 years!
The commission says the euthanization policy will help solve the overcrowding issue, but some members of the community disagree saying more needs to be done before taking such a drastic action.
"To just arbitrarily state, 'Well you've been there for 60 days. Your time is up. Goodbye.'" Sharron George, who lives in Guntersville, said. "He just goes into this room and that's it. Once the door closes, he's gone. That's what I fight for to give those animals that are healthy and adoptable, may need socialization, but to give them a chance at a wonderful new life to be loved and to love."
Opponents of the policy say they understand if the shelter needs to put a dog down if an animal is violent or unadoptable. However, they want the shelter at least take some steps like socializing or behavioral rehab before putting a healthy dog down.
They're also calling for a targeted spay and neuter program to avoid more animals ending up at the shelter.
Opponents of the policy are now working with the commission on a new policy that will be brought up in two weeks.
Here's the original proposal.
Here's some proposed changes opponents want to see.