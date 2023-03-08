60-day euthanasia policy for Marshall Co. animal shelter on hold for 2 weeks

A new 60-day euthanasia policy for the Marshall County Animal Shelter is currently on hold for at least two weeks.
The Marshall County Commission chairman had to step in to break a tie vote to pass the policy. Some commissioners wanted extra time to adjust the policy according to the community feedback they received at the meeting.
However, frustrations are high, as this has been an ongoing issue for two years, and one commissioner walked out of the meeting after the vote.
Employees at the animal shelter say overcrowding has forced them to turn people away because they have no room.
Right now, the county is paying about $400 to $500 a day to house some of their dogs at other shelters. This includes dogs that have been in the shelter for up to two years.
The commission said the euthanasia policy will help solve the overcrowding issue, but some residents disagree, saying more needs to be done before taking such a drastic action.
"That's what I fight for, to give those animals that are healthy and adoptable — might need socialization, but to give them a chance at a wonderful new life, to be loved and to love," said Sharron George, who lives in Guntersville.
Opponents of the policy say they understand if the shelter needs to put a dog down if an animal is violent or unadoptable. However, they want the shelter to at least take some steps like socializing or behavioral rehabilitation before putting a healthy dog down.
They're also calling for a targeted spay and neuter program to avoid more animals ending up at the shelter.
Those opponents of the policy are now working with commissioners on a new policy that will be brought up in two weeks.
