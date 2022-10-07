6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties

More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday.
Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
In one search, the office said about 5 pounds of meth was found in a Tinker Drive residence in Henagar. They also found ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested. Brenda Annette Scott, 54, of Henagar was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, of Henagar was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A search at a Jackson County residence provided authorities with information to conduct a third search at a Rainsville motel. There, law enforcement said they found more than 5 ounces of meth as well as pills and drug paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested. Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, of Pisgah and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, of Ider both were charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.