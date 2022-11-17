6 Huntsville Panthers sign letters of intent on Thursday

Another busy day of signings saw dreams become reality at Huntsville High School.
On Thursday afternoon, six track and field and cross country athletes made their commitments official:
- Ava McIntosh — Auburn University
- Grayson Hall — University of North Alabama
- Connor Capolupo — University of West Georgia
- Jackson Harris — University of Alabama
- Luke Kennedy — Wallace State Community College
- Ariana Felton — University of Alabama at Birmingham
Harris, a lifelong Bama fan, said he’s feeling a bit relieved after finally putting pen to paper.
“You wait four years for this moment. I kinda knew when I was young that I wanted to be somewhere in the NCAA,” he said. “So this is a dream come true, but a lot of relief, a lot of weight off my shoulders. So, yeah, to finally sign is just a great feeling.”
On the other side of the in-state rivalry, McIntosh said she's excited to join the Auburn Tigers. A big part of her decision was based on academics, as she wants to pursue a medical career in either physical therapy or kinesiology.
“The team is really great. I mean, they have a great structure, and I think they’re only gonna continue to get better," McIntosh said. "Just the program overall, I mean Coach Ken is a great coach, and I just see very good potential in Auburn.”
Huntsville’s coach, Blake Borden, said having a busy signing day like Thursday’s is just part of the school’s culture.
“We’ve had a sustained level of success at Huntsville High for the cross country team, and distance runners and track, as well, so I’m happy to see it," said Borden, adding he's "not surprised at all. They’ve worked really hard, and they have earned it.”