Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Overnight lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.
Afternoon heat index values may approach or exceed 105 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

6 departments respond to Athens brush fire that damaged 10 acres

  • Updated
  • 0

It took crews from multiple departments the better part of two hours to get a brush fire under control in Athens.

Blazing outdoor temperatures and flames up to 15 feet high didn't help.

Athens Fire & Rescue was called to the fire about noon Tuesday. The city of Athens said the fire began near the Gamble House, a historic home near the intersection of Huntsville-Browns Ferry and Lindsay Lane, after a tractor caused a spark.

About 10 acres were burned in the fire, the city said.

Firefighters from East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments, as well as Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission, assisted Athens Fire & Rescue in containing the flames. Crews rotated to reduce overheating from the fire and outdoor temperatures, which were in the mid-90s and included heat index values above 100 degrees.

Their combined efforts paid off, though, as the city was able to report the brush fire as contained by 1:45 p.m. Monday. Athens firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

