6 departments respond to Athens brush fire that damaged 10 acres

It took crews from multiple departments the better part of two hours to get a brush fire under control in Athens.
Blazing outdoor temperatures and flames up to 15 feet high didn't help.
Athens Fire & Rescue was called to the fire about noon Tuesday. The city of Athens said the fire began near the Gamble House, a historic home near the intersection of Huntsville-Browns Ferry and Lindsay Lane, after a tractor caused a spark.
About 10 acres were burned in the fire, the city said.
Firefighters from East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments, as well as Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission, assisted Athens Fire & Rescue in containing the flames. Crews rotated to reduce overheating from the fire and outdoor temperatures, which were in the mid-90s and included heat index values above 100 degrees.
Their combined efforts paid off, though, as the city was able to report the brush fire as contained by 1:45 p.m. Monday. Athens firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.