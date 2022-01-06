6 creative ways to transform your workouts

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light snow. A dusting of additional snowfall and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in tonight after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty, and snow and ice totals may fluctuate depending on the surface temperature. Please continue to monitor the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&