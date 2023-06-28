6 charged in scheme to steal almost $2 million from ATMs of North Alabama credit unions

Six people face federal charges of using skimmers to steal almost $2 million from North Alabama credit unions.
A 10-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Ionut Iamandita, 28, Milena Iamandita, 25, Elena Matei, 18, Florin Matei, 27, Larisa Iordache, 28, and Marius Iordache, 29, with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. It also charged Ionut Iamandita, Milena Iamandita, Elena Matei, Florin Matei, and Larisa Iordache with aggravated identity theft.
They were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, from February to June 2023, the suspects used skimming devices and covert video cameras to steal Listerhill Credit Union and Avadian Credit Union customers’ account information.
They then withdrew more than $1.7 million in funds from ATMs using stolen account information, according to court documents and a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples, and United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
Listerhill is based in Muscle Shoals with locations across northwest Alabama. Acadian is based in Birmingham with locations in Huntsville and Madison.
The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit bank fraud is 30 years in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.
The FBI and United States Secret Service investigated the case with assistance from the Lauderdale County’s Sheriff's Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Hoover Police Department, and Vestavia Hills Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid is prosecuting the case.