6 charged in months-long stolen property probe at Marshall County pawn shop

Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided a Guntersville pawn shop.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories, and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop, Highway 431 South in Albertville.
The sheriff’s office said this was a four-month investigation involving the buying and selling of stolen property.
During a search of the shop, the sheriff’s office said items believed to be stolen from Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot and Target stores were found. They were in their original packaging.
The people charged are:
- Joe Cephus Campbell III of Albertville. Receiving stolen property. $225,000 bond.
- Wandarine Campbell of Albertville. Receiving stolen property. $50,000 bond.
- Santo Felix Andres of Albertville. Receiving stolen property. $50,000 bond.
- John Calton Eller of Boaz. Receiving stolen property. $50,000 bond.
- Zachary Matthew Shake of Albertville. Receiving stolen property. $50,000 bond.
- Dylan Wayne Green of Albertville. Receiving stolen property. $50,000 bond.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said people who’ve pawned items at Joe’s Pawn Shop will need to get with the store about retrieving their items.
“Because of the volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may be stolen or not,” Sims said in a news release.
The investigation included the sheriff’s office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, and loss prevention units at Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart.
Sims said more charges are expected.