6 charged after fentanyl-laced meth found in Decatur bust

Six people face various drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.
After receiving complaints of illegal narcotics sales in the 3500 block of W Chapel Hill Road, the department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit began an investigation with the primary suspect of Tyler Maurice Moore.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Moore’s residence. One pound of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found, police said.
Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Maurice Moore Jr., Jacob Robertson, Jason Grant and Andrea Sutton were all arrested following the search.
Tyler Moore and McCullough were charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $500,300 for both.
Maurice Moore was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.
Robertson was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $600.
Grant and Sutton were charged with loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $300 for both.
The suspects mentioned above were booked into the Morgan County jail.