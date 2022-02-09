6 arrested in Decatur drug bust; residence condemned by city

Decatur Police announced the arrests of six people after investigators searched a home in response to reports of drug activity.
The home was located in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast. Police said investigators arrived Tuesday and found six people at the home, as well as "methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.”
Police said the residence was in such disarray that the city’s community development department was contacted. That department has since condemned the home.
The following people were arrested as a result of the search:
• Jonathan Clay Lindsey, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Cody Wayne Collins, loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest;
• Hayley Williams, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Jordan Edwards, loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude;
• Felicia Simmons, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia; and
• Ashley Smith, obstructing justice (using a false identity), loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.