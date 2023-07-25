6 arrested in Decatur drug bust following drug trafficking investigation

Six people were arrested on drug-related charges, three of which were charged with drug trafficking.
According to the Decatur Police Department, during the month of July, Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics investigators opened an investigation into drug trafficking by a suspect identified as 34-year-old Atlantis Lane Jarman.
Police say search warrants were obtained for multiple residences during the investigation.
On Monday, investigators with the assistance of the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division, Trinity Police Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed search warrants in the following residences:
- 900 block of Hillwood Drive SW
- 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW
- 100 block of Hudson Road
- 1200 block of Old Trinity Road in Trinity, AL
During the searches, police say approximately one pound of cocaine/fentanyl mixture, 11 pounds of marijuana, imitation controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and U.S. currency were located.
Police say six people were placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Atlantis Jarman was charged with three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $331,500.
Ulonda Marcia Barker, 57, and Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, 22, were charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cannabis. Both were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Barker’s bond was set at $50,000, and Rexolon Jarman’s bond was set at $20,000.
Courtney Patrice Moody, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant for failure to appear. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $1,399.70 bond.
Tanya Yvette Barker Bolden, 54, was charged with possession of imitation controlled substance and loitering in a drug house. She was booked into Morgan County Jail with a $600 bond.
Latashia Nichole Cook, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $300.
Police say the U.S. currency was determined to be proceeds from drug sales and seized pending condemnation procedures.