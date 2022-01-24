6 arrested, 1 sought after search of Elkmont home leads to drug bust

A search warrant for an Elkmont home has led to the arrests of six people and an arrest warrant for another, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said the search followed “a lengthy investigation” by the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit with assistance from the special response team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Huntsville Police Department.
Investigators searched a home in the 23000 block of Norman Lane in Elkmont on Thursday. Police said the search revealed a half-pound of methamphetamine and resulted in the following people being arrested:
- Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont, drug trafficking. Bond was set at $500,000;
- Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont, first-degree hindering prosecution. Ashley Darmer was released on $2,500 bond;
- Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens, drug trafficking. Thompson was released on $2,500 bond;
- Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont, first-degree hindering prosecution. Black was released on $2,500 bond; and
- Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville, first-degree hindering prosecution. Sneath was released on $2,500 bond.
Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens turned herself in Tuesday on an arrest warrant related to the search. She faces one count of first-degree hindering prosecution and was released on $2,500 bond.
An arrest warrant was also issued for 45-year-old Joni Leah Smith of Toney. Smith faces one count of possession of controlled substance.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.
