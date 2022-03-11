 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

5th suspect arrested, 6th suspect still at large in Decatur forgery case

  • Updated
  • 0
Gerald Kirby and Jason Whitt

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a fifth suspect in a forgery case, and a sixth suspect remains on the loose.

Gerald Kirby, 52, of Trinity was arrested Friday and charged with theft and identity theft. He was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $30,000 bond.

Kirby is accused of being part of a scam brought to police’s attention in October 2021 where a business reported 43 checks were forged, totaling more than $21,000 in losses.

Four suspects in this case previously were arrested. Read about those arrests HERE.

Decatur police continue to seek Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville in the case. He has an active warrant for identity theft.

Anyone with information about Whitt is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

