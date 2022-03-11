5th suspect arrested, 6th suspect still at large in Decatur forgery case

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a fifth suspect in a forgery case, and a sixth suspect remains on the loose.
Gerald Kirby, 52, of Trinity was arrested Friday and charged with theft and identity theft. He was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $30,000 bond.
Kirby is accused of being part of a scam brought to police’s attention in October 2021 where a business reported 43 checks were forged, totaling more than $21,000 in losses.
Four suspects in this case previously were arrested. Read about those arrests HERE.
Decatur police continue to seek Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville in the case. He has an active warrant for identity theft.
Anyone with information about Whitt is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.