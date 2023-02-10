58 pounds of marijuana, guns and other drugs seized in Madison County bust

A large amount of drugs and other evidence were seized in a recent search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said its narcotics agents were investigating suspicions of cocaine being sold at a home on Basin Street in Huntsville.
When they searched the house, they found 58 pounds of marijuana, 111 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of LSD, four Mason jars and seven bags of THC wax, 86 THC vape cartridges, 12 THC gummies, eight firearms, and about $18,000.
The sheriff’s office released the information on the incident on Friday but did not say when it took place. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office release said.