58 colleges, universities temporarily waive application fees for Alabama high school students

After thousands of high school students participated in October’s college application campaign, colleges and universities across the U.S. have decided to again waive online application fees so students who missed the fall event can apply this week.
The spring campaign runs Feb. 20–24. Monica Mack, Alabama College Application Campaign coordinator, said more than 26,000 participated in October, and she hopes any student who didn’t apply then takes the opportunity to do so now.
The following colleges and universities are participating. Those that require a code or additional action are noted:
- Alabama State University;
- Alabama A&M University;
- Allen University (South Carolina);
- Andrew College (Georgia);
- Auburn University at Montgomery;
- Birmingham Southern College;
- Brenau University (Georgia);
- Cumberland University (Tennessee) — Use code "CUAPPLY";
- Faulkner University — Use code “Spring Free Week”;
- Georgia Gwinnett College (Georgia);
- Georgia Southwestern State University (Georgia);
- Huntingdon College;
- Jacksonville State University — Use code “ALCAC2023”;
- Lander University (South Carolina);
- Lincoln Tech (Tennessee)
- Maryville College (Tennessee);
- Mercer University (Georgia) — Use code "BETHEBEAR";
- Miles College;
- Mississippi College (Mississippi);
- South University;
- Spring Hill College;
- Stillman College;
- Talladega College;
- Troy University — Use code “ALCAC2023”;
- Tuskegee University — Must apply at tuskegee.edu/admissions;
- Union University (Tennessee) — Use code "BULLDOG2223";
- University of Alabama — Must select the Free App Week dropdown on the application;
- University of Alabama at Birmingham;
- University of Alabama in Huntsville — Use code “ALCAC2023”;
- University of Mobile — Use code "ALCAC2023";
- University of Montevallo;
- University of New Orleans (Louisiana);
- University of North Alabama;
- University of South Alabama — Use code “ALCAC2023”;
- University of Tampa (Florida) — Email Lauren Laffer at llaffer@ut.edu for the code;
- University of Tennessee Southern (Tennessee);
- University of West Alabama — Use code “ALCAC2023”;
- University of West Florida (Florida) — Use code "ALCAC2023";
- University of West Georgia (Georgia) — When asked for payment, select "fee waiver" and save;
- Alabama Community College System;
- Bevill State Community College;
- Bishop State Community College;
- Calhoun Community College;
- Central Alabama Community College;
- Coastal Alabama Community College;
- Enterprise State Community College;
- Gadsden State Community College;
- Jefferson State Community College;
- Lawson State Community College;
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College;
- Northeast Alabama Community College;
- Reid State Technical College;
- Shelton State Community College;
- Snead State Community College;
- Trenholm State Community College;
- Wallace Community College – Dothan;
- Wallace Community College – Hanceville; and
- Wallace Community College – Selma.
Students are encouraged to reach out to their local school counselor for more information or help applying. Families can also get tips on college scholarships and related resources at Alabama Possible’s Cash for College website here.