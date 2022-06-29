56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic tees off in Decatur

Wednesday marked the start of the 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.
Each year, the event brings an exciting group of up-and-coming golfers to North Alabama, putting collegiate players and top amateurs from across the nation to the test for 72 holes.
Since 1967, the club has had a place in the hearts of golfers around the nation as the Spirit of America lets the game’s lesser-known stars shine bright.
“An exciting, exciting week,” Burningtree’s head pro Colby Odom said. “They’re gonna see golfers doing things that they typically don't do — especially with the greens as fast as they are. They’re shaking their heads a little bit. But when it gets to the back nine, everybody knows that’s where you score here at Burningtree. So you get through the front nine around even par, go the back nine, and turn it on.”
You’ll see some familiar faces out on the course this week, with guys like Bryan Askew, Stewart Whitt and Decatur’s Murphy brothers in competition.
“I didn’t think Sam [Murphy] was gonna make it this year, and last minute, he called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve gotta do it. My grandfather was a big advocate for this, and I’ve played it every year, and I’ve just gotta do it.’”
Murphy considers Burningtree his home course and played very well in the event last year, finishing just two strokes behind the winner at 6-under.
“Obviously, didn’t end how I wanted to, something you gotta learn, get better — you know, figure out what mistakes you made — and that’s a big part of why I’m playing this year, is just to try and clean those things up and hopefully win,” he explained.
Murphy finished the first round tied for 14th at 2-over.
At the top of the leaderboard after the first 18, for the second straight year, was Hartselle’s Ryley Heath, who stands alone at 2-under.
As another golfer who considers Burningtree a “second home,” Heath said leading an event he grew up wanting to play in is very special.
“Out of all the tournaments I play in, this isn’t necessarily the biggest one I play in, but for me, this is the most important one,” he said. “I’d almost say this tournament is what got me into golf, because I grew up out here, and I’d come out here and watch the older guys, and I always thought they were so cool. So to be able to be here is awesome.”
Leaderboard through Round 1:
1 Ryley Heath (-2) 69
T2 Eric Boutwell (-1) 70
T2 Stewart Whitt (-1) 70
T2 Carter Goodwin (-1) 70
T5 Ryan Terry (E) 71
T5 Woodie Eubanks (E) 71
T5 Matthew Gourgeot (E) 71