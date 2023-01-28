562 and counting: Deshler's Chloe Siegel breaks national career 3-point record

A new standard has been set for high school sharpshooters around the nation.
On Friday night, Deshler senior Chloe Siegel set a new national career 3-point record in an 85-22 win over Brooks.
The North Alabama commit finished the game with 562 made 3-pointers, breaking the previous record of 560 set by Carrie Johnson of Collinsville, Texas.
“Ever since I came to Deshler in the fourth grade, I’ve just spent so many hours in the gym to get to this point. And little fourth-grade me never would have thought I’d be doing all this,” Siegel said. “I never would have thought anything would have happened like this.”
Siegel was unaware she had broken the record until Tigers’ head coach Jana Killen called a timeout.
“I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Why are you calling a timeout?’ and she then she’s like, ‘You did it!’”
Last night, Deshler's Chloe Siegel (@ChloeSiegel2023) broke the national career 3-point record.— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) January 28, 2023
Her 562 (and counting) stand as the new benchmark in high school basketball.
Here's how the @UNAHOOPS commit described the moment: pic.twitter.com/pFwJUK4aD7
But Deshler’s season is far from over and that means Siegel can really separate herself from the rest of the pack.
“Most of it hasn’t registered yet,” she said, “and we’ve got a game today. So, I’m just kind of sitting here in shock a little bit, that all of it’s happened. I just can’t believe it.”
Of all the shots she’s drilled from behind the arc, Siegel says two games stand out above the rest -- last year’s state title game and her performance against Oak Mountain, where she broke the Alabama record with 18 made 3-pointers.
This year, Siegel is hoping to make some more memories, and deep shots, as the Tigers chase another blue map.
“Job’s not done. Job’s never done,” she said.