$500,500 bond for suspect in Madison County Sheriff’s Office cocaine, fentanyl bust

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man who authorities were told was headed from Georgia to Madison County with a large amount of fentanyl was caught.
Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and found about 5 ounces of cocaine and about 4 ounces of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.
Vander Mingledolph, 36, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of marijuana.
Mingeldolph’s bond was set at $500,500.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail on April 18 and released on April 20, according to jail records.