$500,500 bond for suspect in Madison County Sheriff’s Office cocaine, fentanyl bust

Vander Mingledolph

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man who authorities were told was headed from Georgia to Madison County with a large amount of fentanyl was caught.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and found about 5 ounces of cocaine and about 4 ounces of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Vander Mingledolph, 36, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of marijuana.

Mingeldolph’s bond was set at $500,500.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on April 18 and released on April 20, according to jail records.

Drugs seized in Vander Mingledolph arrest

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said these drugs were seized during Vander Mingledolph's arrest

