50% of first-time Alabama teachers leave within 3 years

New data from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) shows half of first-time teachers are leaving their first job within three years.
The high teacher turnover has negative consequences, and plays a big role in the statewide teacher shortage.
"I do believe that it is easy for first time teachers to be overwhelmed," says Beth Rigsby, the principal at Albertville Primary School.
50% of first-time teachers are leaving their first job within three years. That high turnover rate is not only problematic for school systems scrambling to hire more teachers, it also costs taxpayers a big chunk of money.
Replacing first time teachers can cost anywhere from $9,000 to $40,000, according to the new report from ACES.
The commission has a few ideas on how to help increase teacher retention. One idea is to offer more mentorship programs.
"I have been privileged over my entire career of 28 years in education to have had wonderful mentors along the way," says Rigsby.
She attributes her long career in education to her support system, something Albertville City Schools prioritizes.
"We provide a mentor to every new teacher in our system, but we also provide mentors to the teachers that transfer into our system," explains Rigsby.
The state report also looks at the growing number of people entering education from an alternative route, like a certification program rather than a bachelor's degree.
"They're not getting the foundations that some of us received in a traditional path," says Rigsby.
Educators that come from a "non-traditional" path are leaving at a higher rate than those who go to college for teaching.
Rigsby hopes the state continues to analyze this new data, in order to properly prepare our future educators and get a handle on the teacher shortage.
"Just making sure that, that they are giving new students coming into the field everything that they need to be prepared to walk into that classroom," she says.
Albertville City Schools has a 57% retention rate for first-time teachers, making it one of the better rates throughout the state. The school system recently announced a new partnership with Sand Mountain Park to provide free membership for all school employees, providing another incentive to work with the school system.