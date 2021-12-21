5-year-old child killed in Muscle Shoals forklift accident

A 5-year-old child died Saturday in an accident involving a forklift in Muscle Shoals.
It happened near TVA Reservation property, according to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.
The Muscle Shoals Police Department said it took place about 4 p.m. Saturday at the parents' place of employment on Boone Road.
Detective Brad Hulsey said two juveniles were under the supervision of their parents but snuck away to play inside a warehouse, where they found a forklift.
He said the older of the two children was operating the forklift when the younger child fell off.
The child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the age of the child.
Hulsey said the investigation determined the death was accidental. The Department of Human Resources was contacted due to the nature of the accident, he said.
He said the victim’s name is not being released.
"This is a horrible tragedy and our condolences go out to all of this child’s family," he said.
On Wednesday, the Florence City School System said the child who died was a student at Harlan Elementary School.