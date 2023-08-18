5 train cars derail in DeKalb County near Battelle

Norfolk Southern and Emergency Management Agency personnel have confirmed a derailment of five train cars near the Alabama/Georgia line inside of DeKalb County.
According to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, this derailment is in a remote location of North DeKalb County near Battelle.
Norfolk Southern says there is no hazardous material involved and there is no threat to life.
DeKalb County HSEMA says EMA personnel and Norfolk Southern are on scene assessing the situation.
All train traffic has been halted until this accident can be cleared per Norfolk Southern.