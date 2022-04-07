5 students, 1 adult transported to hospital after school bus crash in Franklin County, TN

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed five students were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision involving a school bus in Winchester, TN.
Sheriff's Office Spokesman Chris Guess said nine students were on board the bus when a truck traveling in the opposite direction veered into its lane and hit it head-on.
The five students were treated at Southern Tennessee Health System at Winchester Hospital, according to the Winchester Police Department.
The driver of the truck was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga by Life Force Air Ambulance, police said.
The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.
The crash is still under investigation.