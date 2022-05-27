5 North Alabama men included on Southern Baptist Convention list of sex abusers

WAAY 31 News dug through the newly released Southern Baptist Convention's list of sex abusers.
We found five men with ties to North Alabama churches among 33 ministers on that 205-page list.
We want to update you on where those offenders are now.
First, Charles Kyle Adcock.
He's living in Arkansas and is on the sex offender registry there.
Adcock was a youth minister at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals at the time of his 2014 sodomy arrest.
Another former Muscle Shoals children's minister is still in an Alabama prison.
Jeffery Dale Eddie has served eight years of his 30-year sentence for sodomy and sex abuse.
Eddie was a children's minister at Highland Park in Muscle Shoals.
James Vernon McNeal is also still in prison.
He's locked up in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, where he's served four years of his sentence.
Online prison records show he's not due to be released until 2058.
McNeal worked at Bethlehem Baptist in Hazel Green.
Seventy-eight-year-old Billy Paul Masters is now a registered sex offender living in Boaz.
He got out of prison in 2019 after his 2002 conviction for sex abuse.
Eighty-one-year-old John Lankston Anderson worked as a pulpit preacher in Russellville and several other cities.
He pleaded guilty to sex abuse in 2002. He's now living in Memphis and is on Tennessee’s sex offender registry.