5 North Alabama locations now offering Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years

The Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have been approved for the youngest age group, children between 6 months and 5 years old.
However, for parents eager for an opportunity to further protect their young child from the potentially fatal illness, the wait may be a little longer.
As of noon Thursday, only five providers in North Alabama had doses of the vaccine available: Kids R Us Pediatrics in Arab and Walgreens locations in southwest Huntsville, Fort Payne, Muscle Shoals and Albertville.
The next nearest locations were in Birmingham; Rome, Georgia; or Tennessee.
The Alabama Department of Public Health previously said shipments of the vaccine were expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with clinics set to begin administering the vaccines later in the week.
Families in the United States can visit vaccines.gov to see if providers in their area have the vaccine available.
Walgreens has previously said it would only administer the vaccine to patients 3 years of age or older.