5 Free or Low-cost Activities for Kids in Huntsville

School is almost over and now is the time to start thinking about ways to keep your kids occupied this summer.
Parents are gearing up for the big fight of summertime boredom.
"I have a kid. I know how hard it is to have your kid at home with you for the summer and trying to find things to do,” said Haley Loveday, Community Relations Manager for Rocket City Mom.
Rocket City Mom is a website full of information about parenting and events in the Tennessee Valley.
The coveted “Summer Activity Guide” was just released. "It's got anything that you can think of. We've done the homework for you. You can go to that one place and find all of the fun things to do,” said Loveday.
Here are the top 5 activities for kids to do in Huntsville this summer.
1. A scavenger hunt that puts the “Hunt” in Huntsville. - Downtown Huntsville
"We partnered with an artist named Melly Luna Designs. She made this beautiful map. She drew Big Spring Park for us. On the back, we've done 12 clues for you to find things around Big Spring Park,” said Loveday.
The map is available online, click HERE and at several businesses in downtown Huntsville.
2. Concerts in the Park- Big Spring Park
"It starts June 5th. It is every Monday from 6:30- 8pm until August 7th. It's right here in Big Spring Park behind the Museum of Art.”
The event is free.
3. Early Works Children’s Museum
"They have daily labs which are all STEM based. It's led by a teacher and the kids get to learn hands-on and do all types of really fun science experiments,” said Loveday.
There is a fee associated with this activity.
4. Splash pads to stay cool during the dog days of summer.
There are several free splash pads in the area: Everyone Can Play, Bridge Street, Dr. Richard Showers Center and Bicentennial Park.
5. Free Movies
"The Trash Pandas are doing their outdoor movies on Toyota Field. You can actually go out on the field, sit on a picnic blanket and watch a huge film on their screen,” said Loveday.
You can attend this event on May 30th, June 28th and July 20th.
The Madison Public Library will host an outdoor movie series and Cinemark at Bridge Street will slash ticket prices to $1.50 for certain films on Wednesday mornings.