5 famous music copyright cases

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as an Arctic
cold front passes...

An Arctic cold front was moving to the southeast across the Tennessee
around 35 mph. Southwest to west winds will become northwesterly and
briefly increase to 20-30 mph with higher gusts. These winds may
knock down small trees and unsecured objects.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s east of the front will rapidly drop
into the 20s and 30s after the boundary passes. The quickly falling
temperatures and residual moisture on area surfaces that does not
evaporate could flash freeze, producing slick, hazardous conditions
overnight. Those with travel plans in the late and overnight should
be alert for slick spots on area roadways.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 755 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of wind gusts 25 knots or higher through 930 PM CST
along and behind an arctic front approaching from the west.

5 famous music copyright cases

  • Updated
  • 0
5 famous music copyright cases

Throughout the history of the music industry, there have been incidents of artists accused of ripping off the works of others.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America

Music is supposed to soothe the savage beast, but it can also get some people riled up.

Especially, when it comes to copyright cases.

Throughout the history of the music industry, there have been incidents of artists accused of ripping off the works of others.

Taylor Swift had been embroiled in such a case since 2017, when songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler sued her over her massive single, "Shake It Off." The duo alleged that Swift's hit contains similarities to their 2001 song, "Playas Gon' Play," which they wrote wrote for the girl group 3LW.

The suit was reportedly dismissed on December 12 at the request of attorneys for both sides, though no details of a settlement, if there is one, have been released publicly.

Here are five other famous copyright cases:

Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven'

In 2014, a lawsuit was filed by the estate of the late musician Randy California against the surviving members of Led Zeppelin and their record label regarding the iconic 'Stairway to Heaven" song.

The copyright infringement case alleged that the Zeppelin song was taken from the single, "Taurus," by the 1960s band Spirit, for whom California had served as lead guitarist.

Members of the band denied the allegation. The case wove it's way through the legal system for years.

Two years ago, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict that found that "Stairway to Heaven" had not been lifted from "Taurus."

"There are zillions and zillions of songs that are carrying the same chord progression, so it was very unfortunate, and it was unpleasant for everybody," Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant said in 2021 during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's "Loose Ends."

5 famous music copyright cases

John Paul Jones, John Bonham, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin pose in front of their private airliner The Starship, in 1973.

Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' featuring Pharrell Williams and T.I.

This legal dispute hung on allegations that "Blurred Lines" was evocative of the late Marvin Gaye's 1977 single "Got to Give It Up."

Gaye's estate accused Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams of copying the "feel" of the song for their 2013 hit and were initially awarded more than $7 million, but that judgment was later reduced to $5.3 million and the pair appealed the verdict.

In 2018, Gaye's family was awarded a final judgment of nearly $5 million against Thicke and Williams. Rapper T.I., who also appeared on the song, was found not liable.

The legendary soul singer had died in 1984 after being shot by his father, Marvin Gay Sr. (the "e" was added to the family last name to create Gaye's stage name).

Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

5 famous music copyright cases

Vanilla Ice in 1990.

Rapper Vanilla Ice insisted that the intro to his 1989 hit, "Ice Ice Baby," was different enough from David Bowie and Queen's 1981 song, "Under Pressure," as to not have been copied.

"I sampled it from them, but it's not the same bass line," the rapper said during an interview.

Attorney's for Bowie and Queen didn't buy it. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, plus Bowie and members of Queen received songwriting credit.

Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

Biz Markie's 'Alone Again'

Biz Markie was known as the rapper who infused his music with humor, but one case was no laughing matter.

Musician Gilbert O'Sullivan sued Biz Markie over "Alone Again," a song which appeared on the rapper's 1991 album ,"I Need a Haircut."

O'Sullivan claimed that the use of samples from O'Sullivan's 1972 hit, "Alone Again (Naturally)," amounted to unauthorized use of his music.

The musician won, which resulted in hip-hop artists moving forward having to clear the use of samples in their music.

Biz Markie still had some fun with it, naming his 1993 album, "All Samples Cleared!"

He died at the age of 57 in 2021 after years of health issues.

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran has had a robust career in recent years, including being accused of plagiarism more than once.

He was sued in 2016 over his single "Photograph," a case that was eventually settled out of court.

Beginning that same year, the British singer/songwriter was hit with multiple allegations over his hit, "Thinking Out Loud."

But Sheeran recently notched a win when a London judge ruled that his 2017 hit song, "Shape of You," did not copy grime artist Sami Switch's song, "Oh Why," as Switch had alleged.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you