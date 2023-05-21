5 displaced after fire in Toney

UPDATE:
The fire is now under control.
Five people are displaced.
The American Red Cross is assisting them.
The road is now back open.
PREVIOUS:
Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue says firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 7800 block of Old Railroad Bed Road.
The fire broke out at a residential metal building with two apartments attached.
Heavy smoke was showing upon arrival.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
That portion of Old Railroad Bed Road is closed due to supply lines across the road.
Fire officials are asking drivers to please find an alternate route until the scene is clear.
Bobo and Harvest Volunteer Fire Departments and are on scene as well.