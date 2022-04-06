5 charged with attempted murder after fight at Florence bar

Five people have been indicted on attempted murder charges after a bar fight in Florence, police said.
Willie Shelby, Marcus Cole, Ronnie Shelby, Jamia Shelby and Dontramese Littleton were all at the Drink Factory on Huntsville when a verbal argument broke out in December 2021, according to Florence Police.
The victim tried to break up the fight, only to be "jumped by several subjects," police said. The victim left the bar with friends, trying to get away from the group, but after realizing they left several personal items at the bar, they returned.
That's when Littleton and Jamia Shelby attacked the victim, kicking and punching them, while the other three suspects prevented other people in the bar from stopping the attack.
All five were initially charged with third-degree assault, police said. However, medical records obtained after the incident showed the victim sustained hearing loss in one ear, and a Lauderdale County grand jury decided to indict the suspects on one count of attempted murder each.
All five have since been arrested and released on bond.