5 charged in murder investigation involving burned body found on Lawrence County road

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection with the murder of a Trinity man.
The burned body of David Guess, 51, was found Monday near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222. The sheriff’s office says Guess died after being shot in the chest. His body was later doused in gasoline and set on fire, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said the case began about 10 p.m. Saturday. That's when they say Guess went to the residence of Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, of Hillsboro on County Road 294. At some point an argument about catalytic converters turned physical.
Wendell Junior Proctor, 44, of Hillsboro; Devon Allan Keel, 17, of Trinity; Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity; and Tippett then began beating Guess, the sheriff’s office said. When he tried to get away, Charles Keel shot Guess in the chest.
The sheriff’s office said Guess was put in a truck and driven to a location near County Road 222 and County Road 294. Guess was then doused with gasoline and set on fire by Charles Keel, Tippett and Proctor, the sheriff’s office said.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told WAAY 31 that rubber tires were place on top of the body, now identified as Guess, before it was burned.
A delivery truck driver found Guess’ body on Monday.
Charles Keel is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, assault, kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Proctor is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, assault, and kidnapping.
Tippet is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful imprisonment, assault, kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs (Suboxone).
Devon Keely is charged with assault, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.
Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, of Hillsboro is charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs (Suboxone).
Two others not connected to the murder of Guess were arrested and charged during the investigation.
Barbara Ann Keel, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Keel, 41, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.