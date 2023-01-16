 Skip to main content
5 charged after guns, meth, crack, more found in Athens home

Clem Acres Road arrest evidence

The evidence the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says was seized during the Jan. 4 search of a home on Clem Acres Road in Athens.

Five men were arrested and deputies seized guns and drugs during a search of a Limestone County home.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said its Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team responded to a home on Clem Acres Road in Athens and found two guns, ammunition, about 2 ounces of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other controlled substances.

Gary Darrin Clinard, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Clinard is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Charles King, 61, was charged with drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. King is being held in the detention center on a $25,000 bond.

David Brown, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was booked and released from the detention center on a $2,500 bond.

Gary Don Clinard, 77, was charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest. The elder Clinard was booked and released from the detention center on a $2,000 bond.

John Montgomery, 52, was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Montgomery was booked and released from the detention center on a $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the search was conducted Jan. 4. Information was released Jan. 16.

