5 arrested after DeKalb County search reveals meth, marijuana in home with infant

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported 10 drug-related arrests in just the first two days of June, including five who were arrested at one location.
On Thursday, agents visited a residence on DeKalb County Road 26, where the sheriff's office says they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.
They also found an infant and possible stolen items inside. The sheriff's office said agents contacted the Department of Human Resources, which was able to put a safety plan in place for the child, and contacted investigators to assist with the possible stolen items.
The following individuals were charged:
- Brian Keith Harrell, 43, of Boaz, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Jessica Deforest, 34, of Boaz, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Jada Marie Stancil, 26, of Crossville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house;
- Joshua Wade Morton, 41, of Boaz, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear;
- Jonathan Joe Young, 33, of Albertville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday drug bust
Prior to Thursday's arrests, two searches on Wednesday resulted in arrests for five individuals.
The sheriff's office said narcotics agents were looking for a suspect with warrants for trafficking methamphetamine when they searched a home on DeKalb County Road 386.
There, they found Robert O'Neal Cook, 36, of Albertville and Kelly Elizabeth Anderson, 51, of Albertville. Both were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A second search on the same day on DeKalb County Road 370 in Kilpatrick revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the search, three people were arrested:
- Kimberly Ann Duke, 43, of Crossville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana;
- Brittany Dene Johanns, 35, of Marion, North Carolina, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana;
- Heather Leann Adams, 46, of Crossville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police and 15 counts of failure to appear.