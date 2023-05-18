5 arrested, 1 suspect still at large in Decatur drug bust

Five people have been arrested and one suspect remains at large after a Wednesday drug bust in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department said complaints of drug sales in the 600 block of 13th Avenue NW led them to a primary suspect, Kamir Rasheed Thompson.
Investigators searched the residence on Wednesday, finding five adults, two juveniles and drugs.
Thompson was not there.
Police said they seized about 400 fentanyl-laced pills, a distribution amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Department of Human Resources was contacted and the juveniles were placed with a family member.
Police arrested the five adults.
Sharnee Jackson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was taken to the Morgan County Jail, and bond was set at $10,300.
Delajsia McDonald was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. McDonald was taken to the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $300.
Samira Johnson, William Potts and D’ara Smiley each were charged with loitering in a drug house. They were taken to the Morgan County Jail, with each having a bond of $300.
The department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit is requesting help locating Thompson.
Police said Thompson currently has active warrants for two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Any leads or potential information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson should be relayed to the Decatur Police Department tip line at 256-341-INFO.