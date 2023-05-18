 Skip to main content
5 arrested, 1 suspect still at large in Decatur drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0
13th Ave NW Evidence

Decatur Police say this evidence was seized in a drug bust at a home in the 600 block of 13th Avenue NW on Wednesday.

Five people have been arrested and one suspect remains at large after a Wednesday drug bust in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department said complaints of drug sales in the 600 block of 13th Avenue NW led them to a primary suspect, Kamir Rasheed Thompson.

Kamir Rasheed Thompson

Investigators searched the residence on Wednesday, finding five adults, two juveniles and drugs.

Thompson was not there.

Police said they seized about 400 fentanyl-laced pills, a distribution amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Department of Human Resources was contacted and the juveniles were placed with a family member.

Police arrested the five adults.

Sharnee Jackson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was taken to the Morgan County Jail, and bond was set at $10,300.

Delajsia McDonald was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. McDonald was taken to the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $300.

Samira Johnson, William Potts and D’ara Smiley each were charged with loitering in a drug house. They were taken to the Morgan County Jail, with each having a bond of $300.

The department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit is requesting help locating Thompson.

Police said Thompson currently has active warrants for two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Any leads or potential information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson should be relayed to the Decatur Police Department tip line at 256-341-INFO.

Sharnee Jackson

Delajsia McDonald

Samira Johnson

William Potts

D’ara Smiley

