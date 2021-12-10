46th Rocket City Marathon to run in rain or shine Saturday

Come rain or shine, nearly 2,300 participants are expected to run in the 46th Rocket City Marathon on Saturday.
The race starts and finishes at the Von Braun Center, looping the runners through Huntsville on their way back into the South Hall.
According to race director Dana DeBardelaben, nearly 900 of the race’s participants are from out of state.
“We have 41 states represented, plus the District of Columbia, Mexico and Canada,” she said.
UAH freshman Mark Porter is among those participating for the first time. Porter, a resident of Colorado, said he loves running and viewed the race as a great way to cap the semester.
“I’m done with finals and I kinda just wanted to celebrate, run a half marathon. I’ve been training this whole semester for it and hoping it goes well,” he said.
The race is also a Boston Marathon qualifier, one of the reasons Mark Russell of the Huntsville Sports Commission believes attendance has been so strong.
“A lot of people want to come to our community, a lot of people also want to qualify for other races and so we welcome all and we’re excited to have them here,” Russell said.
Slated to begin at 7 a.m., severe weather could force organizers to push the start back.
DeBardelaben said, should the weather be a factor in the morning, the start of the race may be pushed back an hour. If things aren’t clear by then, the plan is to have everyone start with the half marathon at 9 a.m.
“At least we’ll get to run the half, but hopefully we’ll get to run the full,” she said.