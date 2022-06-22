4 suspects in Franklin County child’s death plead not guilty

Four of the five women charged in connection to a child’s death at a Franklin County day care are pleading not guilty.
Court records show Angelene Chamblee, Payton Gann, Teia Gann and Hannah Letson all waived Wednesday's scheduled arraignment hearing.
Chamblee also filed a motion to dismiss her criminal charges. The owner of Tiny Tigers day care claims too much time has passed for her to be prosecuted for violating the state Child Care Act.
A fifth suspect, Madison McCalpin, has yet to enter a plea over the death of 4-month-old Autumn Wells.