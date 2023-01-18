4 murders in 3 weeks: Residents worry about Huntsville's safety as police work to solve open cases

It's the third week of January, and so far, we have had four murders in Huntsville. Three of them are still unsolved, and this has caused some concern in the community.
"Very scary" is how Hahn Ngyuen, who lives in Huntsville, described it.
Huntsville Police are working on several leads in the Jan. 4 murder of a sleeping man at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Investigators believe this could be a case of mistaken location, but so far, they have no witnesses, motives or clear answer on who the target was.
However, progress has been made on two other open cases. An arrest warrant is out for the suspect of Jan. 9 deadly shooting on Newson Road, and investigators are looking at several suspects in a Jan. 13 shooting that was also on Newson Road.
Some people around Huntsville are starting to feel like the city is getting more dangerous after the bloody start to the year.
"We've lived here for 10 years, and we just — you know, we thought it was such a ... very safe and quiet neighborhood where we live. It's really beginning to ramp up, and it is scary," Brenda Chappell said.
However, the major crimes investigation unit says the city isn't as bad as some think.
"Huntsville's a safe place. Sometimes, you have more (major crimes), or we may go a couple of months with zero," said Sgt. Jack Pugh with the Major Crimes Unit.
Some community members trust law enforcement officers are doing everything they can to solve the open cases.
"I have confidence in them, yes. I just think that it's overwhelming for everyone. You know, all across the country. It seems like it's not just here," Chappell said.
However, others hope to see more being done in their area.
"I wish they'd do more patrols around here," Ngyuen said.
If you have any information on any of these crimes, you can call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME (532-7463).