4 Madison County schools on 2-hour delay Friday due to traffic issues caused by helicopter crash

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and Madison Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&