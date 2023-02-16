4 Madison County schools on 2-hour delay Friday due to traffic issues caused by helicopter crash

Four Madison County School System schools will open on a two-hour delay Friday.
This is to help with traffic issues caused by Wednesday’s fatal crash of a Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter on Alabama 53 in Harvest. Read more here.
The impacted schools are: Monrovia Elementary School, Monrovia Middle School, Sparkman 9 and Sparkman High School.
Bus pick-up times for those schools also will be delayed by two hours Friday.
The school system and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office intention is that “delaying arrival time for these schools will help alleviate traffic congestion along Jeff Road due to the closure of Highway 53 in the Sparkman area.”