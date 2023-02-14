 Skip to main content
4 juveniles among group of 6 charged with murder after man dies of injuries from burglary shootout

  • Updated
  • 0
Garden Gate Apartment Shooting

Four juveniles involved in a burglary are now being charged with murder as adults, Huntsville Police announced Tuesday.

They're accused of being part of a group that broke into a residence in August 2022 and ended up in a shootout with their intended burglary victim, police said. Three members of the group were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and on Feb. 1, 22-year-old Dashaon Floyd died of his injuries. 

Huntsville Police said six people in all are being charged in Floyd's death: 22-year-old Cameron David Robinson, who turned himself in Tuesday; a female juvenile; three male juveniles; and an individual currently in state prison on unrelated charges.

Cameron David Robinson

Cameron David Robinson

The juveniles have each been charged as adults and booked into the Madison County Jail, police said.

The shooting happened at Garden Gate Apartments on Judith Lane in Huntsville. The investigation is ongoing.

