4 juveniles among group of 6 charged with murder after man dies of injuries from burglary shootout

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&