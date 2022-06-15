4 inmates taken to ER after apparent overdoses at Marshall County jail

A group of inmates at the Marshall County Jail were treated and released from a local hospital after experiencing apparent overdoses in the jail.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said two of the inmates were found about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. One was unresponsive but came to after receiving Narcan.
Later, at about 6 p.m., a third inmate started experiencing a medical emergency during a search of his cell, Sims said. That inmate and his cellmate were taken to a local hospital.
Sims said nothing was found during the search, and each of the inmates was released back to the jail after being treated at the hospital.
He stressed that there were no deaths at the jail related to the incidents, despite claims on social media to the contrary.
"We believe the inmates' medical emergency was from the ingestion of drugs," said Sims. "All inmates were responsive when they left the jail to be transported to the ER. At no time did we have a death in the jail."
Sims said an investigation into the event showed an inmate who had been brought to the jail by another agency had drugs hidden on his person that were not discovered during booking. The substance appeared to be cocaine laced with fentanyl, Sims said.
Falsehoods on Facebook
In addition to finding out how drugs got into his jail, Sims said his office is seeking charges against the person responsible for spreading false claims of fatal overdoses at the jail.
"I don't understand why someone would want to make a false statement that caused a lot of people to panic," Sims said. "This was simply not true and you should be ashamed for doing so."
He said they are pursuing possible criminal or civil charges against the person.